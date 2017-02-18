T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

Azealia Banks Leaves Behind Drama And Returns To Music With Her Spitfire New Single ‘Crown’

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.17.17

Though at this point she’s been in the headlines more for sacrificing chickens, dissing Nicki Minaj, and getting into altercations with Russell Crowe, Azealia Banks finally focused enough on music to give us a new single. And, as usual, it reminds us why she ever made headlines in the first place — she’s a f*cking great rapper.

Over some production courtesy of Lunice, Banks is back on her switchback, swagger-rap steez, and her ability to spit with speed and weave in and out of pop choruses and quickfire verses remains nearly unparalleled. No word on whether or not this is a one-off or the start of some longer project, but the Soundcloud image does use her album artwork from Broke With Expensive Taste, which suggest it may be a song she’s had in the vault for a while.

Either way, it’s nice to hear her getting back to music instead of picking someone else apart online. It may seem like she’s worn out her goodwill with most of her music industry peers, but if there’s one thing people in this line of work respect, it’s an extremely unlikely comeback. If she pulled that off, it would be one of the biggest we’ve ever seen. But I’m still rooting for her.

