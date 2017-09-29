Getty Image

Harlem rapper and internet sh*t-starter Azealia Banks has apparently apologized to Nicki Minaj for her earlier social media attacks. The “212” rapper took to NIcki’s Instagram DMs to post her apology, taking a screenshot, and posting it to her public feed.

“Hey, I’m not sure if you will see this,” she wrote, “But I want to apologize for whatever catty sh*t I’ve said to or about you in the past. I really do enjoy your artistry and think you’re so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me of myself.”

She continued with a follow-up message that was cut off in her public post, “Now that I’m growing up, I’m realizing a lot about what it takes to be a strong woman and you’ve showed (sic) nothing but strength and perseverance from day one.” In the cut off part of the message she apparently tells Nicki that she deserves a Grammy as well.

Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @nickiminaj #laguardiahighschool #femalerapforthemotherfuckingwin A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

In the caption for the posted screenshot, Azealia claims that Nicki replied, prompting an emotional response from Azealia herself, but any reply from the Queen Barb has been cut off in the public post, so we’ll all have to guess at what she said, if anything was said at all.

Azealia Banks has been making waves since she came into the rap spotlight with “212” five years ago, most recently for comparing current rap favorite Cardi B unfavorably to Nicki Minaj. As far as any growth or newfound maturity that she may have discovered in herself within the last 72 hours — the jury is still out. We’ve seen this before.