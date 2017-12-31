Barack Obama Counts Hits From SZA, Kendrick Lamar And Jay-Z As His Favorite Tracks Of 2017

#Bruce Springsteen #Rihanna #Kendrick Lamar #Beyonce #Jay Z
Contributing Writer
12.31.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Everybody brings in the new year differently, whether it be a toast at midnight, or a random kiss, or sleeping while the ball drops, everybody has their own tradition. Thankfully for our ears, former president Barack Obama celebrates the new year every year by letting the world know what his favorite songs — and books — of the year where. It’s a neat tradition, and lets us know that Barack is jamming to a lot of the same music as the rest of us, and this year was no different. Whether it’s hits from Jay-Z, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Beyonce or even Young Thug, it’s clear Barack’s iPod was full of heat all 2017. Check out Barack’s favorite songs of 2017 below, including a major flex by tossing in an unreleased Bruce Springsteen track just for kicks.

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William
Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)
Blessed by Daniel Caesar
The Joke by Brandi Carlile
First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Rise Up by Andra Day
Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)
Humble by Kendrick Lamar
La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)
Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National
Chanel by Frank Ocean
Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott
Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
Little Bit by Mavis Staples
Millionaire by Chris Stapleton
Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
Broken Clocks by SZA
Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2
*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Rihanna#Kendrick Lamar#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBARACK OBAMABEYONCEBRUCE SPRINGSTEENJay ZKendrick LamarRihannaSZAYOUNG THUG

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP