Everybody brings in the new year differently, whether it be a toast at midnight, or a random kiss, or sleeping while the ball drops, everybody has their own tradition. Thankfully for our ears, former president Barack Obama celebrates the new year every year by letting the world know what his favorite songs — and books — of the year where. It’s a neat tradition, and lets us know that Barack is jamming to a lot of the same music as the rest of us, and this year was no different. Whether it’s hits from Jay-Z, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Beyonce or even Young Thug, it’s clear Barack’s iPod was full of heat all 2017. Check out Barack’s favorite songs of 2017 below, including a major flex by tossing in an unreleased Bruce Springsteen track just for kicks.
Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William
Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)
Blessed by Daniel Caesar
The Joke by Brandi Carlile
First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Rise Up by Andra Day
Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)
Humble by Kendrick Lamar
La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)
Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National
Chanel by Frank Ocean
Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott
Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
Little Bit by Mavis Staples
Millionaire by Chris Stapleton
Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
Broken Clocks by SZA
Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2
*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)
Slow news day, huh
I’d rather see Trump’s list. I can only fucking imagine what that dude listens to.
He’s so woke.
White Lines (Hezbolla Remix)