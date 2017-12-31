Getty Image

Everybody brings in the new year differently, whether it be a toast at midnight, or a random kiss, or sleeping while the ball drops, everybody has their own tradition. Thankfully for our ears, former president Barack Obama celebrates the new year every year by letting the world know what his favorite songs — and books — of the year where. It’s a neat tradition, and lets us know that Barack is jamming to a lot of the same music as the rest of us, and this year was no different. Whether it’s hits from Jay-Z, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Beyonce or even Young Thug, it’s clear Barack’s iPod was full of heat all 2017. Check out Barack’s favorite songs of 2017 below, including a major flex by tossing in an unreleased Bruce Springsteen track just for kicks.