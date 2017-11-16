Getty Image

The music world was shocked to learn on Wednesday that rapper Lil Peep, who released his first album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 earlier this year, died at 21 years old from a reported overdose. “I [am] heartbroken,” said First Access Entertainment chief executive Sarah Stennett, who worked with Peep last year. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing… I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

The tributes to Peep, whose singles “Benz Truck” and “The Way I See Things” racked up millions of listens online, rolled in following the news of his death, with everyone from Zane Lowe to Post Malone saluting the Long Island-born rapper. But the most heartbreaking eulogy came from his reported ex-girlfriend, model and actress Bella Thorne. The Babysitter star tweeted, “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Thorne also recorded a tearful, emotionally raw early morning video on Instagram, where she said, “To anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. How good he was. Well, he was even more f*cking great as a person.” The clip has since been removed from her account.