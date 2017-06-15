The 20 Best Jay-Z Songs Of All Time, Ranked

#Jay Z
06.15.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
best jay z songs of all time

Getty Image

Shawn Carter. Hov. The Jiggaman.He goes by many names. But to the world at large, he’s simply Jay Z. For over 20 years, the Brooklyn native has held sway over the rap universe to a degree that’s staggering. He’s notched ten consecutive No. 1 albums, eleven if you count his collaboration with Kanye West, Watch The Throne. His shelves at home groan under the weight of twenty-one Grammy awards. He’s on the verge of becoming the first billionaire in hip-hop. Oh, and today he will become the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

More than his status as a mogul and a tastemaker, it’s the music that continues to define Jay Z. His catalog is as impressive as any artist from the last sixty years of popular music, and the task to pick out even one hundred favorites leaves some impressive selections on the cutting room floor. Seriously, this was an agonizing exercise. Nevertheless, I powered through and I present the twenty best songs that Jay Z ever recorded ranked in order.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSJay Z

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP