In the late nineties, at the height of the divide between mainstream and underground rap, MF Doom (re-)emerged to wave the flag for the backpacker set, and in doing so, helped to change the landscape of hip-hop forever.

The genre hadn’t quite seen anything like before; in a culture that valued image over everything, he eschewed the typical New York facade. Instead, he crafted for himself a persona based on that of a comic book supervillain, complete with a prop mask to round out his over-the-top presentation. Against all odds, this one-of-one hip-hop misfit became an icon, whose style has influenced multiple generations of rappers, even if only indirectly. Just look at Leikeli47, who has borrowed his gimmick of anonymity, forcing listeners to judge her as an artist purely by her musical output.

Doom rhymed about the typical rap pursuits of the day, but with an off-kilter, sardine-can-packaging dense flow, rattling off stream-of-consciousness observations and brownstone brick hard punchlines. His style can be heard through the filter of rappers whom he’s directly influenced, such as Jay Electronica, Blu, Earl Sweatshirt, Joey Badass, and Bishop Nehru, and through MC’s who he’s worked with over the years, like Talib Kweli, Ghostface Killah, and Nas.

He’s been active ever he first donned the mask in ’97, so to narrow down his contributions to the rap game to only his ten best is a monumental task; ask ten hip-hop heads to name their best songs, and you might receive ten answers. Some of the songs listed here will be more obscure, and some will be more popular, but they each represent Doom at his absolute best, even if he’s only a track’s guest rapper. That’s the power of the metal-masked villain; give him 16 bars, and he just might steal your song right out from under you.

For the purposes of this list, we considered MF Doom separate from Victor Vaughn, King Geedrah, or Madvillain, as they all show up under different names on most streaming services.