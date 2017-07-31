The Best New Rap Songs That Hit This Month

07.31.17 2 hours ago

The state of hip-hop in the month of July 2017 was very good. While we didn’t get a Jay-Z, Drake, or Kendrick Lamar-sized blockbuster, the last 31 days provided a wealth of fantastic new material from some of the biggest names and brightest up-and-comers in the game today. Every month I put together this feature, assembling some of the best new songs that hip-hop has to offer, and every month I’m reminded that we are currently in the midst of a true golden age in the genre’s history. The musical offerings from July only caused to confirm this for me once again.

Tyler The Creator swung through and dropped off the best album of his career, Flower Boy. Meek Mill finally seemed to put the beef that has defined his career over the last couple of years behind him and got back to the task of being one of the fiercest rappers in the game. Vic Mensa unveiled his long-awaited full-length debut, The Autobiography. 21 Savage packaged together some love songs on his own official debut Issa Album. Amine reminded everyone that the Pacific Northwest has got something to say on Good For You. And Chance The Rapper celebrated the last-minute revival of Soundcloud with a little bit of help from Young Thug.

Overall, July provided a truly stacked bench of musical talent bringing their A-game and then some. Here are the best tracks that hit this month.

