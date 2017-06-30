Getty Image

The state of hip-hop through the month June 2017 was very good. Actually, scratch that. The state of hip-hop through the month June 2017 was absolutely phenomenal. You know what, let me try that one more time. The last thirty days were the best month for new hip-hop of the entire year, and might even give most of the months of 2016 a run for their money too. The sheer amount of talented artists who all decided to drop new projects at the mid year point is staggering. Vince Staples, SZA, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, DJ Khaled, all capped by one of the greatest MCs of all-time Jay-Z who at the buzzer came through with his first album of new music in four years.

I honestly don’t even know where to begin. For the past few months, I’ve been pretty certain in my estimation that Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN would prevail as my favorite rap album of the year. Then I got a listen to what Vince Staples cooked up on Big Fish Theory. I don’t know that I’m ready to put Vince over Kendrick quite yet, but I’m certainly considering it. Having seen him live on more than a few occasions, I can already tell that tracks like “Big Fish,” “745,” “Bagbak,” and “Party People” are going to turn more than few festival crowds crazy this summer.

Then you have SZA, who put together one of the most gorgeous, thought-provoking and deep collections of music I’ve heard since Solange’s A Seat At The Table with her long awaited album CTRL. 2 Chainz swung through with maybe the best record of his entire career Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Thugger brought the country vibes better than anyone since Nelly to the hip-hop space on Beautiful Thugger Girls. Then you had Dallas rapper T.Y.E. manifesting all of his anxieties into one of the most thrilling listening experiences I’ve heard in quite some time on his debut 32.

Putting it altogether, June gave us a bounty of new music that we’re all going to be feasting on for quite some time. Here are some of the choice selections.