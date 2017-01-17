Def Jam

In 2007, rap, much like the music industry as a whole, was experiencing growing pains associated with its boom in growth. CD sales were still very high, but illegal downloads posed serious problems that would later dismantle much of the music business as we then knew it. Once a key promo item, mixtapes were suddenly in an extremely weird, precarious space after DJ Drama got raided and arrested by the feds. MySpace was still a big deal and music lovers were changing songs on their profiles as often as they could. “Ringtone rap” was selling like crazy, which caused artists to begin shifting their focus towards creating catchy hits in order to cash in on the trend instead of pushing themselves to make cohesive LPs built to last.

Still, there were albums from a handful of artists who were either at their creative peaks or showing early signs of greatness with entries in their respective catalogs. Upper echelon guys like Jay Z and Kanye led the pack while newcomers like Blu and old faces like Sean Price started to gain strong online followings that would make them champions of the underground for years to come. With all of those things in mind, here are a handful of records that earned considerable burn in the rotation during the year that was.