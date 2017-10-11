A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Despite the numerical misnomer in its title, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” came out 15 years ago, on Jay-Z‘s hit double album, The Blueprint 2, and to celebrate, his wife Beyonce posted a series of .gifs from the 2002 music video on her Instagram page. The single was the couple’s first pairing on record and reached no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002, becoming Jay-Z’s second top ten single and Beyoncé’s first as a solo artist. The song’s release was the first indication of Jay-Z’s and Beyoncé’s romantic status, starting rumors swirling for a good long while before the pair confirmed that they were dating by getting married in secret, then revealing their nuptials in 2008. It eventually became a fixture of their live sets together, especially during their On The Run Tour in 2014.

I can’t believe its been 15years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready 😊🙏🏾? Lets go get em❤️💛💙💜💚 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The clips Beyonce posted from the iconic video include the intro sequence, where Jay asks “Are you ready, B?” and the infamous “Don’t let the necessary occur” mean-mug shot, as well as the closeup of the pair’s matching Timberland boots and Beyonce throwing up the Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign for the first time. Since then, the couple has become hip-hop royalty as one of the richest families in rap (to the point of dropping $88 million for a house in LA), and a legitimate pop culture power couple, with every move monitored closely by fans of hip-hop and celebrity gossip alike, with events such as the birth of their twins sending the internet into a collective frenzy, and their marriage becoming the subject of two of their biggest albums (and cultural moments) — Lemonade and 4:44, respectively — ever.

Cheers to fifteen years. May Jay never go Eric Benet again.