Of Course The Beyhive Is Ecstatically Getting Into Formation After Beyonce Shared A Picture Of Her Twins

#Beyonce #Jay Z
Contributing Writer
07.14.17

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce finally shared a picture of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter for the world to see, and of course her fans are losing it. That much was to be expected, and on Twitter there were no shortage of snatched wigs and lives given by the mere sight of the twins and the return of Beyonce to social media.

Like always, she kept a tight lid on her business in the month since the twins were born, and released the photo herself, directly to the world. The photo quickly amassed a million likes in less than 30 minutes on Instagram, and that fueled a swell of social media activity even in the middle of the night. So yeah, Beyonce moves the needle and does that thing where it goes past the meter and breaks the whole contraption whenever she decides to bless the world with her presence.

The photo is sure to launch itself into the top five most liked Instagram pictures shortly, if it doesn’t claim the outright No. 1 spot, and the immediate reaction has been a mix of elation, getting in formation, flipping out on those who aren’t in formation and real, actual crying at the brief peak at the new Carter children.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEblue ivyJay Z

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 16 hours ago 4 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP