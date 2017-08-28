Beyonce Promises To Help As Many Hurricane Harvey Victims As She Can

Getty Image

With the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, many celebrities and politicians have reached out to send their thoughts and prayers to the lone star state and to send relief in the form of physical help or relief funds to help the victims recover from the devastation. Drake said on Instagram he was donating to local relief groups to help, Kevin Hart donated $50,000 to relief funds and NBA player and Houston native Gerald Green even took matters into his own hands by driving around town helping victims himself. Now, Houston’s most famous native, the one and only Beyonce, is promising to “help as many as we can” as well.

Beyonce released a statement to The Houston Chronicle, saying “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.” She also pledged to help in relief efforts in conjunction with her charitable foundation BeyGOOD and her local pastor. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

She also posted a photo on her Instagram, saying simply “Texas you are in my prayers.” Bey has always been vocal about her Houston roots, and along with her husband Jay-Z, she has always been charitable in many efforts so her pledging to help is no surprise. Whether it be to help with the Flint, Michigan water crisis, or to various Black Lives Matters foundations or bailing out protesters in Baltimore and Ferguson after the deaths of Mike Brown and Freddie Grey, Beyonce and Jay-Z have always made efforts to help when they can.