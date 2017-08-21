A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Look, “Beyonce is gorgeous,” is hardly breaking news, I get it. But every once in a while Bey drops a healthy reminder of just that and you can’t help but look, discuss and envy her mere existence. Just a few months after delivering twins, Beyonce reminds us all just how incredible a little “baby weight” can look on a woman, and she seems to be enjoying it just as much because she’s been flaunting her post-baby body almost since she gave birth to Sir and Rumi back in May.

For her latest Instagram slideshow, Bey kills it in a red dress that hangs off her shoulders, with big curls and a blue fur draped ever so provocatively over her body. Set to the sounds of Prince’s classic hit “Kiss,” Yonce makes sure to blow plenty of kisses to the camera for 30 seconds that basically demands you let the video loop again.

Whether Bey has new music on the way doesn’t really matter at this point, she seems to be enjoying herself plenty just killing Instagram and chilling with her kids. Besides, her husband Jay has the music thing on lock for the summer so if the mommy of a new set of twins wants some well-deserved down time then she might as well take it. As for what she thinks of Jay’s confessional and apologetic 4:44 album, well, he teased in his latest interview that we may be hearing her thoughts on it all very soon. Until then, the Instagram slays will be more than enough.