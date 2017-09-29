I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Beyonce has always been charitable when it comes to disaster relief, recently pledging to “help as many” Hurricane Harvey victims as she could in her hometown of Houston, and keeping her promise soon after by showing up to feed hundreds in town. Now, she’s back at it, this time remixing J Ballin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” and donating proceeds of the track to relief efforts in Puerto Rico as they recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria on the island.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.” she said in an Instagram post with a video of the song. “To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.”

Beyonce’s philanthropic efforts are nothing new, whether it is through her BEYGood foundation, or in private, she has been known to donate her money and time to various causes like Black Lives Matter, the Flint Water Crisis, and more. She was even named the most charitable celebrity of 2016 by DoSomething.Org in December for all of her humanitarian efforts.

A dance video for the full version of the song was released on Youtube, and though Bey herself doesn’t appear in the video, a cutout of her head does appear as the cursor to help fans keep up as the lyrics appear at the bottom of the screen in sing-a-long fashion. Check out the video below.