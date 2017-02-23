CBS

It seemed impossible, but doubting Beyonce is foolish so it was mostly assumed that even while pregnant with twins Bey would still headline Coachella this coming April. Well, it turns out, even ‘Yonce has her limits as she has officially pulled out of her two performances at the festival.

The announcement came via a statement released to The Associated Press by Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice. According to the statement Bey is dropping out of her two scheduled performances on April 15th and 22nd to “(follow) the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” Beyonce will return to headline the festival in 2018.

When the pregnancy announcement was made, it seemed unlikely she would make it to Coachella, but the intial rumors said she definitely would be taking the stage. The performance had the potential to be an iconic and important cultural moment for the singer. Instead, she ripped through a performance that was equally iconic at this year’s Grammys, while clearly very pregnant with her twins.

Whatever her expected due date is, whether it’s near Coachella or shortly after, it was probably never a good idea for Beyonce to take the stage in the desert for an extended period of time. Now, she’s erring on the side of the health of her and her babies, as she should.