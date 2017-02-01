Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Well, just when it seemed like 2017 didn’t have anything good to offer, Beyone took to Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant. Not just with one baby, but with twins. Wow, that’s huge news!

Beyonce and Jay Z have been plagued with divorce rumors for years now, particularly following Beyonce’s world-stopping 2016 album Lemonade, which catalogues the process of dealing with marital infidelity, and though it ends with a happy forgiveness tale, some weren’t sure that was the case.

Looks like it is! Congratulations to Beyonce and Jay Z, and to Blue Ivy, who is probably going to be a great big sister.

Here’s what Beyonce wrote on her Instagram announcement:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Of course, this means that we’ll be getting even more adorable family photo shoots via Instagram. However, it might mean we have to wait a couple years for another surprise album from Beyonce. Then again, she might be in the studio right now, pregnancy be damned. Don’t forget, the first time she was expecting Beyonce announced the news while performing. This is definitely going to make her Coachella performance even more legendary. Truly, she runs the world.