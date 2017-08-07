Beyonce Hailed Prince As Being Beyond An Icon In The Foreword To An Upcoming Book

#Prince #Beyonce
08.07.17 31 mins ago 2 Comments

Instagram

Beyonce’s love for Prince cannot be understated. The two performed together at the GRAMMY’s in 2004 and a few years ago, Prince saluted Beyonce on her musicianship saying how impressed he was by her knowledge of the piano and desire to learn even more. A year after paying tribute to the late Purple One during her Formation World Tour, Beyonce has penned the foreword to an upcoming Prince book: Prince: A Private Life which is due out in October.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Beyonce hails the Minnesota rock God as an icon and musician beyond compare. In a preview posted on their site, Beyonce wrote, “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

The book was compiled by Prince photographer Afshin Shahidi who befriended Prince 20 years ago and was one of his chief photographers for 10 years. Prince: A Private View captures their relationship as the book is filled with candid, intimate pictures both on stage and off. Shahidi also was the only photographer to shoot Prince’s famed 3121 parties in Los Angeles.

In an interview with GIANT Magazine, Beyonce gushed over her performance with Prince at the Grammy’s in 2004. “Walking into rehearsals I was so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck. And I was so scared during rehearsals. That moment was so great and so amazing. He kept saying, ‘Don’t be scared, belt it out.'”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEprince

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP