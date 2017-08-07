Instagram

Beyonce’s love for Prince cannot be understated. The two performed together at the GRAMMY’s in 2004 and a few years ago, Prince saluted Beyonce on her musicianship saying how impressed he was by her knowledge of the piano and desire to learn even more. A year after paying tribute to the late Purple One during her Formation World Tour, Beyonce has penned the foreword to an upcoming Prince book: Prince: A Private Life which is due out in October.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Beyonce hails the Minnesota rock God as an icon and musician beyond compare. In a preview posted on their site, Beyonce wrote, “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

The book was compiled by Prince photographer Afshin Shahidi who befriended Prince 20 years ago and was one of his chief photographers for 10 years. Prince: A Private View captures their relationship as the book is filled with candid, intimate pictures both on stage and off. Shahidi also was the only photographer to shoot Prince’s famed 3121 parties in Los Angeles.

In an interview with GIANT Magazine, Beyonce gushed over her performance with Prince at the Grammy’s in 2004. “Walking into rehearsals I was so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck. And I was so scared during rehearsals. That moment was so great and so amazing. He kept saying, ‘Don’t be scared, belt it out.'”