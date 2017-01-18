Beyonce Took To Facebook To Support The Women’s March On Washington

Getty Image

In an effort to remain neutral to their entire fanbase, some superstar musicians rarely choose sides or pledge support when it comes to social issues, Beyonce is not some superstars though. Bey has always been vocal about issues that are important to her and often puts her money where he mouth and social media clout are, either publicly or secretly. Today Beyonce took to Facebook to publicly support The Women’s March on Washington on January 21st.

“We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists,” she said in a brief Facebook post. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

It’s unclear if Yonce will be at the march, but even if she can’t make the event it’s quite the endorsement from the Lemonade singer to her Facebook network of more than 64 million users. The march has also been publicly supported by the likes of America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Cher, Uzo Aduba and Zendaya.

The organization behind the march cites Martin Luther King as one of its many inspirations and seeks equality for women and share a “vision for a government that is based on the principles of liberty and justice for all.”