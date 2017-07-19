@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

Step into one of Madame Tussaud’s wax museums and you’ll find yourself surrounded by a whole host of figures created to resemble some of the biggest stars in the world, or that’s the goal anyway. For their latest creation, the facility in New York had hoped to add superstar pop singer Beyonce into the mix, but it appears that the artist missed the mark. To begin with, Beyonce looks, well, white. Also, her face…doesn’t look like Beyonce’s face. Someone noted that it looks more like Lindsay Lohan than it does the Lemonade singer, and you know what, it kind of does.

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

Another person pointed out that the figure appears to be some kind of Frankenstein’s monster amalgamation of Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Hillary Duff, which, okay, yeah, maybe a little bit.