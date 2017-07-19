Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

This Beyonce Wax Figure Is Whitewashed And Looks Nothing Like Her — Fans Aren’t Having It

#Beyonce
07.19.17 55 mins ago 2 Comments

Step into one of Madame Tussaud’s wax museums and you’ll find yourself surrounded by a whole host of figures created to resemble some of the biggest stars in the world, or that’s the goal anyway. For their latest creation, the facility in New York had hoped to add superstar pop singer Beyonce into the mix, but it appears that the artist missed the mark. To begin with, Beyonce looks, well, white. Also, her face…doesn’t look like Beyonce’s face. Someone noted that it looks more like Lindsay Lohan than it does the Lemonade singer, and you know what, it kind of does.

Another person pointed out that the figure appears to be some kind of Frankenstein’s monster amalgamation of Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Hillary Duff, which, okay, yeah, maybe a little bit.

