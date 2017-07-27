Cardi B’s Sizzling Verse On DRAM’s ‘Cute’ Makes The Remix Even Cuter

07.27.17 54 mins ago

Cardi B is everywhere right now. She smashed her BET Awards post-party performance, she’s covered Fader and signed to Atlantic Records, legendary artists are clamoring to work with her, she’s already being nominated for awards after only a couple years in the game, and fans are already pitting her against the top names in the business, fully believing she’s a threat to snatch the crown as readily as she has snatched wigs on Love & Hip-Hop reunion specials.

Well, Big Baby D.R.A.M. may not be a legend quite yet, but he is one of the best performers out right now, and he’s taken notice of the furor surrounding Cardi. He also probably noticed that she is pretty cute, to say the least. So, he decided to remix his single “Cute,” on its one year anniversary, adding a Cardi verse to give it new life.

For her part, Cardi sticks to her guns, still using her gifts to milk potential suitors for all they’ve got before discarding them and moving on to the next, saying, “You think I’m cute, but I think you’re ugly / Trust me, it’s cool, I use you for money.” She’s been hustling for a long time now, and with bars like this, it looks like her newfound success hasn’t changed her one bit.

Around The Web

TAGSBig Baby D.R.A.M.Cardi BCute

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP