Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re just one week away from finally getting our hands on the latest full-length album from Big Boi, Boomiverse. Looking to put his foot on the promo pedal, Daddy Fat Sax unveiled another new track from that project. The new song is titled “In The South,” and it’s a funk send-up to the region he calls home.

To help flesh out the track Big grabbed contribution from two of the most notable Southern rappers of the last two decades, Gucci Mane, and the late, great Pimp C. It’s a timely drop in a lot of ways considering that UGK’s collaboration with Outkast “International Player’s Anthem” came out exactly ten years ago this week.

In a recent interview with XXL, Big Boi relayed how he was able to get Pimp C on Boomiverse. “My man Cory Mo, he produced for UGK. He had the record,” Big said. “[He] has a lot of unreleased Pimp C stuff because they cut so many songs together. So I said, ‘Let me check it out,’ and I came in and it was jamming. We had Gucci Mane come and laid his verse and we just finished it.”

Big Boi’s fourth solo album Boomiverse comes out next week on June 16. Check out the song “In The South” above.