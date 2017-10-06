Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Big KRIT, fresh off the release of “Confetti,” will be releasing his first album as a “Free Agent” since leaving Def Jam Records, and it looks like the time he spent on hiatus has been well-used. 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time will be a double album, and from the looks of the tracklist, won’t have any features.

The album has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the Mississippi rapper since his manager revealed the news that it was completed and turned in for publishing, and the above trailer was released just last week. In the trailer, KRIT kills and buries a double of himself, possibly representing a reinvention, a la Jay-Z’s “Kill Jay-Z” from 4:44. Last night, KRIT also dropped the Alex Nazari-directed music video for “Keep The Devil Off (Take 1),” the second single after “Confetti” which you can watch below.

KRIT had been quiet since the 2014 release of his second album on Def Jam Records, Cadillactica, which was a commercial disappointment despite its critical acclaim. Since then, KRIT’s biggest public appearance was at the 2016 BET Awards, where he delivered a moving spoken word performance addressing the ongoing — and seemingly increasing — wave of police violence against people of color in that year.

We’ll see if 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time gives Big KRIT the fresh start he needs on October 27th. Pre-order the album at Big KRIT’s website, and check out the art and tracklists below.

Big KRIT

01. “Big K.R.I.T.”

02. “Confetti”

03. “Big Bank”

04.“Subenstein (My Sub IV)”

05. “1999”

06. “Ride Wit Me”

07. “Get Up 2 Come Down”

08. “Layup”

09. “Classic Interlude)”

10. “Aux Cord”

11. “Get Away”

Big KRIT

01. “Justin Scott”

02. “Mixed Messages”

03. “Keep the Devil Off”

04. “Miss Georgia Fornia”

05. “Everlasting”

06. “Higher Calling”

07. “Weekend Interlude”

08. “Price Of Fame”

09. “Drinking Sessions”

10. “The Light”

11. “Bury Me In Gold”