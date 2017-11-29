"Heavy Is The Crown" Tour #HITC 👑 – Tickets go on sale this Friday / Bigkrit.com 3/16/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room 3/17/18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury 3/18/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 3/20/18 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs 3/22/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore 3/23/18 – New York, NY – Gramercy 3/24/18 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva 3/25/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz 3/27/18 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel 3/29/18 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom 3/30/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground 4/03/18 – Knoxville, TN – The International 4/04/18 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre 4/05/18 – Jackson, MS – Hal & Mal's 4/07/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle 4/08/18 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco 4/11/18 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues 4/12/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live 4/13/18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory 4/14/18 – Austin, TX – Emos East 4/15/18 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall 4/19/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex 4/20/18 – San Diego, CA – Music Box 4/21/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slims 4/22/18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades 4/25/18 – Denver, CO – Cervantes 4/26/18 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown 4/27/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze 4/28/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Fresh off the release of his triumphant comeback double album, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, Big KRIT has announced a 29-city tour of the US entitled the Heavy Is The Crown tour.
Kicking off in St. Louis, Missouri at the Ready Room and concluding in Chicago at Metro, the tour will be Big KRIT’s first national run since he announced his free agency from Def Jam records last fall and returned to the independent circuit that very nearly made him a household name.
The Southeast swing of the tour will feature a number of appearances from singer Ty Dolla Sign, whose Beach House 3 has also marked a return to form for the Los Angeles-based Taylor Gang representative.
See the full list of tour dates below.
03/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
03/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury
03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/20 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
03/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^
03/23 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
03/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva ^
03/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^
03/27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^
03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/03 – Knoxville, TN @ The International
04/04 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
04/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s
04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
04/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims
04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Join The Discussion: Log In With