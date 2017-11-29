Fresh off the release of his triumphant comeback double album, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, Big KRIT has announced a 29-city tour of the US entitled the Heavy Is The Crown tour.

Kicking off in St. Louis, Missouri at the Ready Room and concluding in Chicago at Metro, the tour will be Big KRIT’s first national run since he announced his free agency from Def Jam records last fall and returned to the independent circuit that very nearly made him a household name.

The Southeast swing of the tour will feature a number of appearances from singer Ty Dolla Sign, whose Beach House 3 has also marked a return to form for the Los Angeles-based Taylor Gang representative.

See the full list of tour dates below.

03/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

03/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury

03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

03/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

03/23 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

03/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva ^

03/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

03/27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^

03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/03 – Knoxville, TN @ The International

04/04 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

04/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

04/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro