The newly-independent Big K.R.I.T. is back with a fervor since leaving Def Jam. His upcoming 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time double album is his first in over three years, and he’s been steadily letting us know what to expect with his recent output. There was “Confetti”, and he previously released a video for the soulful “Keep The devil Off (Take 1).” Today, K.R.I.T. dropped a full video for the track.

The Alex Nazari-directed video matches the poignancy of K.R.I.T’s message, with a black and white canvas showcasing viral star KidaTheGreat grooving through a neighborhood. The powerful, bellowing sample Krit employs on the track augments KidaTheGreat’s moves. Most times dancing is just a matter of vibing to a beat, but in the midst of K.R.I.T.’s keep-god-first message and cinematic production, his moves feel like they come from somewhere deeper.

4eva Is A Mighty Long Time is dropping next Friday 10/27, and will feature 22 solo tracks from the underrated rapper-producer. You read that right, there are no features on this one. Given how long he’s been away though, his fans are probably clamoring for just that. The famously introspective MC likely has a lot of things to say, and many are looking forward to hearing.