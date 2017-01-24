#TakeNoLs | Bounce Back is now Certified Gold. Thank yall! Lets keep goin. #IDecided up next! 2.3.17 A photo posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

Big Sean’s new album I Decided has large shoes to fill in terms of expectations, but he’s already proving that he’s capable of meeting them. The project’s first single, “Bounce Back,” has already been certified Gold after being initially released in late 2016. The Detroit native shared the news on social media and also noted the track is resting at no. 15 on Billboard Hot 100.

The song is one of a handful of songs already out from Sean’s upcoming album, the follow-up release to 2015’s Dark, Sky Paradise, which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and widely considered to be his most cohesive project to date. This latest bit of news comes only days after Sean made an appearance on SNL, performing “Bounce Back” and using the national spotlight to debut another album track titled “Sunday Morning Jetpack.” Fans have also already been treated to the second single “Moves,” “Halfway off the Balcony” and “Living Single.”

But one of the record’s most anticipated cuts would have to be the Eminem feature. The song hasn’t released yet, but hearing Sean talk about it in his recent interview with Zane Lowe makes it sound like Em may have delivered one of his scene-stealing guest verses for which he’s known. “Eminem was the only person I heard that could be on the song, to keep it honest,” Sean explained. “When I heard his verse, I played it back over and over again. I think I was just sitting in the studio [in shock].”

I Decided releases on February 3rd and available for pre-order on iTunes. Watch the video for “Bounce Back” below.

