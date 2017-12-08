Twitter

Big Sean has had quite the year, collecting a platinum plaque for his album I Decided. If he wanted to take the holidays off and rest on his laurels, everybody would understand, but Sean was having none of that as he’s back with a new LP, produced entirely by Metro Boomin, Double Or Nothing. After LeBron James previewed the album on his Instagram this week, expectations are high for the album, because usually when King James cosigns something, you know it’s fire.

Besides that preview though, nobody really knows what the expect from the superstar duo. Yes, there will be a ton of thudding, hypnotic beats from Metro, and surely there will be plenty of frenetic flows from Sean, but 10 months is a long time in rap, and who knows what Sean has been cooking up since I Decided. One thing is for sure though, Sean and Metro brought along a star-studded cast of friends for the album as Double Or Nothing features appearances from Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Swae Lee and Detroit’s own Kash Doll. With all of those names, and a full cachet of Metro Boomin beats and a motivated Sean, we should be in good hands.

Stream Big Sean and Metro Boomin’s Double Or Nothing below.