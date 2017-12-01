Big Sean And Metro Boomin Recorded A Joint Album Without A Vocal Booth Or Headphones

12.01.17

Metro Boomin has been working like a maniac in 2017, banging out full albums for acts like Canada’s NAV and the joint 21 Savage and Offset album, Without Warning. That’s without mentioning all the individual beats he’s doled out to everyone from Future to Drake. Yet he somehow still has more room on his docket, judging from his announcement in Billboard that he has yet another joint album on the way, this time with Big Sean.

The album will be titled Double Or Nothing, and while no release date has been formally disclosed as yet, the pair previewed some of the tracks for Billboard‘s Paul Thompson during the mixing phase. The duo did the bulk of the recording in Los Angeles and Atlanta, without the benefit of a vocal booth or even a pair of headphones.

The musicians demonstrated canny chemistry in the past; “Bounce Back,” the hyperkinetic lead single from Sean’s I Decided earlier this year is still rattling car trunks and nightclub sound systems thanks to Metro’s signature thunderous bass drums buttressing Sean’s tongue-twisting, high-speed rhymes. They also previewed “Pull Up N Wreck” featuring 21 Savage last month, illustrating just a taste of what’s to come on Double Or Nothing.

