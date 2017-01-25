Big Sean was a recent guest on The Daily Show as he makes the media rounds in support of his new album I Decided. The conversation with host Trevor Noah was lighthearted for the most part with the two discussing losses they take on a daily basis, the influences behind Sean Don’s latest work and the like. But things took a more sincere tone when the conversation shifted to his charitable deeds the MC’s doing through his Sean Anderson Foundation, including work he does in abroad in Africa and here in the states, specifically in his home state of Michigan and the ongoing Flint water crisis.

Sean’s one of many artists and entertainers who’ve made it their mission to heighten awareness on the city’s troubled situation and the local government’s involvement. Last spring, he made a sizable donation to the relief effort in Flint, which is only one hour away from his hometown. During his interview with Noah, he revealed that his connection to lead poisoning hits even closer to home.

“My mom had a degree of lead poisoning and it was very hard for her to deal with,” Sean said. “She was able, through holistic care and homeopathic remedies to reverse a lot of the effects of lead poisoning. She was real passionate about it, too, just making sure these kids get the proper care. We raised just about $100,000 for Flint on our own through the foundation to seek the proper care and not just give them water.”

He’s stated previously that he felt like local government should be held more accountable for the crisis, instead of the whole thing being written off as a mistake of some sort. He reiterated the point again here. “I just know that it’s not even close to being over,” he said. “In that situation I feel like it wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages these families and even kids have to go through.”

Along with his charitable work and speaking out on the crisis, he’s also using the musical platform he’s built for himself and using it to highlight the city in that way as well. He said, “The last song on my album I’m featuring the Flint Chosen Choir just to reach out and show some support from that side, too, creatively because it’s a song called ‘Bigger Than Me’ and once you hear it you’ll see why I wanted them to be on that. I was just happy to have Flint be a part of my album in that way as well.”

Watch the full interview above.