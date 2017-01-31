Ellen Tears Up

Big Sean Performed ‘Moves’ For A Crowd Of Seniors On ‘Ellen’

01.31.17 1 hour ago

We’re not sure when Ellen became a hotbed of interesting rap performances — maybe it happened while Chance was stomping that imaginary boardroom table — but we’re here for it. The image of these rappers being beamed into the homes of senior citizens in between judge shows and soap operas is just too great. And leave it Big Sean to make that idea as literal as possible, performing to a gang of silver-haired individuals live and in the talk show studio.

Sean Don performed “Moves” off his upcoming album I Decided to a whole bunch of suited-up old folks who looked delighted to listen to something that youngbloods knew about without their help. They end the performance by raining down cash on Sean and it’s one of the silliest moments of 2017 so far. Check it out up top.

Sean recently revealed the tracklist to his new album and on top of hits like “Moves” and “Bounce Back“, it features plenty of starpower. Sean got verses from Migos and Eminem and apearances from Jeremih and The-Dream. Take a look at that below:

Def Jam

That should be all the evidence you need that it’s time to take Big Sean seriously. But if you’re still unconvinced, we can help.

