Big Sean Gets In His Bag With His New Video For ‘Moves’

01.04.17 57 mins ago

Let’s just go ahead and call a spade a spade here: Big Sean’s setting himself up for another solid release with his new album I Decided. “Bounce Back” is absolute flames and “Moves” holds its own as well. Today, he’s just released the accompanying visual for the latter and it’s a colorful look into the world of Sean Don.

For the clip, the Detroit spitter doesn’t rely on anything more than a color-changing backdrop and a few dancers gyrating to the rhythm. The main focus is what it needs to be: Sean and his lyrics, which tiptoe that fine line between being cocky and confident. Coming off the success of Dark Sky Paradise and TWENTY88, he knows that he has to strike now if he wants to move into the upper echelon of rap talent where his peers like Drake, Cole and Kendrick reside. Here, he stakes his claim with his bars:

“I take a plan and then I back to back it
Hit after hit, check the batting average
I take the work, flip it, acrobatic
Got a little time and a lot of talent
Do a little talking and a lot of action
Seen the competition, hmm.. not a challenge”

Okay, that last line may be a bit of a reach. But, high self-confidence matched with lofty goals can lead to big accomplishments. Sean knows where he wants to be and, right now, he’s on target to meet the expectations he’s set for himself.

Check out the video for “Moves” above before committing to a pre-order of I Decided on the digital retailer of your choice right here in advance of the February 3rd release date.

