Watch Big Sean Debut The Emotional ‘Sunday Morning Jetpack’ On ‘SNL’

Big Sean’s latest album I Decided is coming out at the beginning of February, so he kicked off 2017 SNL rap performances with a smoky rendition of one of that album’s early singles “Bounce Back.” Later in the show Sean followed that up with another new song off I Decided called “Sunday Morning Jetpack.” The track is very nostalgic and emotional, as Sean raps over a gorgeous string melody.

Considering Sean signed to GOOD Music back in 2007, he’s definitely built a substantial following over the last ten years. Though the internet sometimes likes to clown on him, his last album Dark Sky Paradise was a huge step forward for the Detroit rapper. It’s time he was respected for the strides he has made. Of course, he’s been in the public eye for calling off his engagement with his ex-fiance and then immediately writing a song called “I Don’t F*ck With You.”

A break up with his other ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande also had him in the spotlight, especially considering she moved right along to dating Mac Miller, but Sean has dropped quite a few subliminals when it comes to the details of his personal life, particularly on “No More Interviews,” so we’ll call it even. There’s a couple lines that may or may not be directed at respective exes on this new one, watch it above and decide for yourself who Sean may be shading.