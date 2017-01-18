Def Jam

Big Sean has been slowly leading fans towards his new album I Decided since Halloween when he dropped “Bounce Back” and “No More Interviews.” Since then he’s dropped a steady stream of songs and videos and with the album two weeks away he’s pulling out the big guns, revealing he collaborated with fellow Detroit native Eminem for “Voices In My Head” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

Sean talked up the album in a lengthy interview with Lowe, including revealing I Decided will feature guest appearances from The Dream, Jhene Aiko and more. He spoke about the process of creating the track with Eminem as well, and gushed about how excited he was to work with the legendary MC, and how pleased he was when he received it back and it fit the concept he has in mind for the track and the album as a whole. “Eminem was the only person I heard that could be on the song, to keep it honest,” he said. “When I heard his verse, I played it back over and over again. I think I was just sitting in the studio [in shock].”

“@Eminem, he was the only person I heard that could be on that song, to keep it honest.” @BigSean on #NoFavors https://t.co/rAPwDbKt1V pic.twitter.com/ebR45MdAPp — Beats 1 (@Beats1) January 18, 2017

Sean also spoke at length about Kanye West’s involvement in his fourth album, touching on adjustments he suggested he make to various tracks. “I feel like Kanye groomed me within these last 10 years to creatively get me to do what I do,” he said before speaking on the uncredited appearance ‘Ye made on “Bounce Back.”

I Decided hits retailers on February 3rd and you can check out Sean’s entire interview with Zane Lowe below.