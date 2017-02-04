Getty Image

March 2017 will mark the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s untimely death. The rap legend was just 24 years old when he was shot and killed in Los Angeles drive-by shooting March 9, 1997. Or so we thought, apparently. Or so we thought!

Nass Kitojo has conspiracy theorists wondering if Biggie Smalls is living it up in London. The Nigerian man was partying and bullshitting at his bachelor party when he took a selfie with another man who looked a lot like Big. Like, a lot like Big. “I don’t know if I was too drunk last night,” Kitojo confesses on Instagram, “but I swear Biggie came to my bachelor party…. Biggie is alive… #hangoverpt4 #biggieisalive.”

Obviously, the man is just a really good Biggie doppelganger, but because Tupac is with his godmother in Cuba then some fans feel Big must be alive, too. “You know what’s wild is that I’ve been researching how Biggie died and the bullets in his car didn’t go throw his door….,” a commenter wrote while wrestling with his tinfoil hat.

Nothing beats this mindf*ck of a theory another commenter left. “You never know man maybe he hopped in the photo trying to play a mind game with people to make you think he’s alive but at the same time thinking people will just think it’s fake.” Hmm!