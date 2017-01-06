Getty Image

By now, most fans are aware of the long-running legal drama between rap’s most well known father and son, Birdman and Lil Wayne. Despite their difficulties, the Cash Money leader still has full intentions of them being able to work things out so they can get back to the business of making music with the release of Wayne Tha Carter V being a top priority.

Birdman was a recent guest on Travi$ Scott’s Beats 1 .wav radio and Scott hit him with the million dollar question regarding the current status of the next entry of the Carter series. “It’s definitely coming out,” Birdman said.

He continued, “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”