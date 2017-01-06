Eminem’s Best Guest Verses

Birdman Is ‘Definitely’ Planning On Releasing Lil Wayne’s ‘Carter V’ Album

#Lil Wayne
01.06.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

By now, most fans are aware of the long-running legal drama between rap’s most well known father and son, Birdman and Lil Wayne. Despite their difficulties, the Cash Money leader still has full intentions of them being able to work things out so they can get back to the business of making music with the release of Wayne Tha Carter V being a top priority.

Birdman was a recent guest on Travi$ Scott’s Beats 1 .wav radio and Scott hit him with the million dollar question regarding the current status of the next entry of the Carter series. “It’s definitely coming out,” Birdman said.

He continued, “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSbirdmanLil WayneTha Carter V

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP