Birdman Is In Jeopardy Of Losing His Miami Mansion After Reportedly Defaulting On A $12 Million Loan

#Lil Wayne
12.18.17 23 hours ago

Getty Image

Birdman has long been looked at as one of the biggest moguls in the hip-hop industry. It’s easy to imagine Birdman staring outside the window of his home, rubbing his palms and thinking what to buy next with Drake-Wayne-Nicki proceeds – because apparently Drake and Wayne aren’t getting it. According to a recent report by The Blast, however, he might not be doing as well as advertised.

The outlet reports that Birdman may lose his bigtime Miami mansion after defaulting on a $12 million loan from a company named EMG Transfer Agent. Birdman took out the loan in 2015, and used the mansion – which he copped in 2012 for $14.5 million – as collateral. Birdman purchased the mansion from Rockstar Energy Drink CEO Russell Weiner who purchased it from producer Scott Storch for $7 million.

The mansion is on the market again, as Birdman put it on the market for $20 million, before dropping his price down to $16.9 million. Who knows if Birdman needs the proceeds from the sale to pay off the loan, or if he’s once again employing his bizarre strategy of only paying once the owed amount becomes a legal matter. The report comes amidst a stalled, $50 million legal battle between Birdman and his “son” Lil Wayne.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSbirdmanLil WayneSCOTT STORCH

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP