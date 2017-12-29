Legendary Philly spitter Black Thought performed his viral freestyle bar-for-bar at The Roots’ concert in DC at the Fillmore in Silver Spring (thanks to Twitter user @ramz_53 for the video).

The Roots frontman is over 30 years in the game but only seems to be getting better with age. When he appeared on Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex Show to spit a freestyle, he wound up delivering a master class in rhyme, creativity, breath control, and endurance when he rapped for ten minutes straight, setting social media ablaze with commentary and praise. You can peep the entire original freestyle below.

Coming from the same rapper who once forced Method Man to pull out his cell phone to find written raps just to keep up, nothing less should be expected. But for him to be able to repeat the feat live on stage — with the band playing Mobb Deep’s “Burn” instrumental behind him just to keep it authentic — is nothing short of amazing. Black Thought continues to be not just an inspiration for a generation of rappers but one of rap’s current best. Where many of his peers have fallen off or slowed down, Thought keeps coming, proving that rap isn’t just a young man’s game after all.