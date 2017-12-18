Last Week, Black Thought set the rap internet on fire when he blazed a ten-minute master class in improvised rap over the instrumental to Mobb Deep’s “Burn” on Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex show. The freestyle garnered over 1.2 million plays in just three days, shooting to the top of Twitter’s trending topics, and becoming one of the most shared Funk Flex freestyles of the dozens posted by Hot 97 this year, on pace to knock off every other 2017 freestyle by the end of the month as the most-viewed on Youtube.
Spawning a variety of new reaction memes based on Flex’s bemused expressions and sparking passionate discussion about both Black Thought’s deserved placement on a rap Mount Rushmore of greatest rappers of all time, the freestyle also resulted in the frontman for The Hardest-Working Band In Show Business temporarily trading his position on The Tonight Show‘s bandstand for one on the guest couch where host Jimmy Fallon grilled him about his impressive ability to extemporize raps so crisply for so long.
The freestyle was partly in response to Myles Johnson’s Uproxx essay titled “What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Political Silence Costing The Roots?,” where Johnson argued that the host’s apolitical stance has had a detrimental effect on Black Thought and The Roots’ political stances (as his backing band) in a mainstream context. Basically, that by giving them one of the most popular platforms, Fallon could have helped them promote their social justice causes in front of an audience of millions; instead, he’s got Black Thought wasting his prodigious talents by rhyming about in-studio audience members’ favorite seasons. While there is certainly a time and place for the fun and games, the complete absence of any type of protest in the face of current political events, where human rights are being traded away for commercial interests seemingly every day, feels downright irresponsible.
The Funk Flex appearance should have been Thought’s definitive word on any number of social issues, from police brutality to net neutrality, but the problem is one of scale. Yes, he proved once again that he is a master of wordplay, rhyme, rhythm, breath control, and staying firmly on topic despite improvising for the ten minutes worth of gasp-inducing punchlines and immaculate flow — but the hip-hop world already knows he can do these things. The message is important, but it’s being delivered to an audience that never needed convincing in the first place. In short, the political themes and messages of that freestyle really need to be on The Tonight Show, not on Funk Flex, if they are to ever have the desired effect of making America take stock of its positions and affect true change.
Are we really surprised Jimmy Fallon didn’t let Black Thought freestyle for 10 minutes about how the system has overtaken the people? It’s Jimmy fucking Fallon. You should have also included Run the Jewels on Colbert this week. Yes, it was meant to parody Xmas songs but they also happened to demolish the state of the country on a late night talk show in 4 minutes. And more people watch Colbert anyways.
I don’t really have anything to add. This piece is excellent. I can’t speak to what it feels like to be black in America (I’m about as white as humanly possible. I grew up in rural Wisconsin, went to Notre Dame, and work in investment banking). But as someone with a severe disability I know what it’s like to have people dismiss you as “less than” without knowing anything about you, so a lot of this hit home for me.
I can’t imagine not knowing who Black Thought is these days, but I guess the internet allows us all to live in our bubbles. I did have a hearty laugh at the blonde girl on twitter who said “Apparently Black Thought is a rapper. What if there was a white rapper named White Thought” though. There have been lots of rappers who tried to trade on the fact that they were white. Have we all forgotten about Vanilla Ice already!?
“neither can really be counted as an epiphany moment for casual rap fans who needed a wakeup call to all the social injustice swirling throughout the 24-hour news cycle’s endless stream of depressing sludge. ”
There is no indication that Black Thought’s intention was to use his freestyle as a vehicle for political activism.
It seems Black Thoughts desired epiphany moment for casual rap fans was to be a wake up call to who is the best at the art form.
His inclusion in this article feels superfluous.
if he was then he would have never wrote this article.let me give you the mathematics aaron. if thats even your real name.right now the young men in my community are broken up into two groups.
the woke and the wolves.the woke have zero influence PERIOD. they might be able to make the white man nervous with all their tweets and articles but the wolves set the table.they pick the fashion, the slang, the music, the sports, plus everything in between.
and they dont give a damn about what the woke boys are trynna do.
to make it worse the woke boys just go along with it and call it “culture”. lmao yes you read that right. so to say the audience that black thought reached with his freestyle did not need convincing is wrong.there the ones that need the most convincing.and there the ones that have the most power.they dont care about none of this and thats the problem.if you think im lying take this article and read it out loud at the youth center. I DARE YOU. somebody gonna punch you dead in the face. and the woke boys in the room are just gonna send out a tweet like “smh wow that was foul”
“The freestyle was partly in response to Myles Johnson’s Uproxx essay titled “What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Political Silence Costing The Roots?,” where Johnson argued that the host’s apolitical stance has had a detrimental effect on Black Thought and The Roots’ political stances (as his backing band) in a mainstream context.”
Wait, is there proof of this in the form of fact (or)? Do we have confirmation of this?
(Serious question as I read that article when it originally appeared on the site)
i think there’s a minimum amount of cross-referencing that needs to be done with other articles on this site. more than once i’ve clicked a link to another article that absolutely was not about what the first article i was reading said it was about. like, just today in the top 10 comedy specials they talk about chris hardwick talking up tiffany haddish. then link to an article about hardwick’s old show where tiffany haddish isn’t mentioned once…
Yeah…the Bachmann incident was what made me lose all respect for the Roots and ensured my hatred of Fallon was justified.
Totally agree, Aaron…guys like Black Thought and Eminem are bad for the culture, they’re afraid to take risks. Tell us more about some of the real street, hip hop dudes that’s out there like XXXTentacion. /s
I wouldn’t say it’s a flaw in political rap. It’s something that everyone deals with, all races and all genres. Louis CK can’t tell 99% of his jokes on these late shows but you know that when you sign up for it.
If they and Jimmy want to use his show as you want, they would drive the show straight into the dirt.
