Many black female celebs took to social media today to advocate equal pay for black women. The #BlackWomenEqualPay campaign took flight across popular platforms like Twitter and Instagram to raise awareness for the injustices black women face in the work field. Influential black female figures in music such as Remy Ma, many in television like Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba and tennis superstar Serena Williams shared wise words and sported their gray “Phenomenal Women” t-shirts to help stimulate conversation about the issue.
