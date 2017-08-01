#BlackWomenEqualPay Day Takes Off With Support From Remy Ma And Many More

07.31.17 1 hour ago

Many black female celebs took to social media today to advocate equal pay for black women. The #BlackWomenEqualPay campaign took flight across popular platforms like Twitter and Instagram to raise awareness for the injustices black women face in the work field. Influential black female figures in music such as Remy Ma, many in television like Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba and tennis superstar Serena Williams shared wise words and sported their gray “Phenomenal Women” t-shirts to help stimulate conversation about the issue.

Around The Web

TAGSBlackWomenEqualPayRemy Ma

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 10 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP