In July, Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) posted a photo of himself in the studio and captioned it, “Writing,” so it looks like the follow-up to his expansive and excellent 2016 album Freetown Sound is on the way. Hynes has been quiet since dropping his last record, but now he’s back with his first post-Freetown Sound track, a self-produced song he uploaded to Soundcloud called “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER.”

The song, which features horn and flute arrangements from Freetown Sound collaborator Jason Arce, begins with a bare-bones instrumental of keyboards and percussion that sounds like a mix of Frank Ocean and something from Earl Sweatshirt’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside album. Arce’s horns find their way into the mix before the song pulls a 180 halfway through, when a simple guitar riff and flute backing track takes over and Hynes continues singing the hook, “I wanna see you make it, make it, make it on your own / I wanna see you take it, take it ’til you’re all alone”

There’s no word yet on if this track will appear on any upcoming Blood Orange project, but based on its low-key release and draft-like title, this feels more like a gift for fans waiting patiently for whatever he has coming next. While this is Hynes’ first song of 2017 under either his own name or the Blood Orange moniker, he actually collaborated with Bryndon Cook for a song called “Hymn” back in February, under the name VeilHymn.

Listen to “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER” above.