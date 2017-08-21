Flat-Earth truther B.O.B. thinks the moon generates its own light. Rather than the giant orbital sphere merely rotating into position to temporarily block the sun, Bobby Ray is convinced that something else happens. He shared his thoughts on Twitter, which was a fantastic idea, as we get to watch him argue science with strangers online, which is about five times more entertaining than the actual eclipse was.
You may recall that B.O.B. had a similar run-in online with renowned astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, who dropped some knowledge on the “Nothin On You” rapper, patiently explaining that “Earth’s curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that.” He further expounded that, “Polaris is gone by 1.5 deg S. Latitude. You’ve never been south of Earth’s Equator, or if so, you’ve never looked up.”
However, it appears that Bobby was undeterred by being set straight by the host of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, instead “doubling down” by sharing the theory that the the sun and moon are closer than we have been told, and are the same size and may work as a cathode and diode. He also made reference to Vedic mythological figures Rahu and Ketu, which some Flat Earthers also use to explain solar eclipses. Wild, right?
You can see the tweet storm below, but be warned: It may shake your belief in everything you’ve ever been taught. Or not. B.O.B. is after all, a rapper — not a scientist.
