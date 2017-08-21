Getty Image

Flat-Earth truther B.O.B. thinks the moon generates its own light. Rather than the giant orbital sphere merely rotating into position to temporarily block the sun, Bobby Ray is convinced that something else happens. He shared his thoughts on Twitter, which was a fantastic idea, as we get to watch him argue science with strangers online, which is about five times more entertaining than the actual eclipse was.

You may recall that B.O.B. had a similar run-in online with renowned astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, who dropped some knowledge on the “Nothin On You” rapper, patiently explaining that “Earth’s curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that.” He further expounded that, “Polaris is gone by 1.5 deg S. Latitude. You’ve never been south of Earth’s Equator, or if so, you’ve never looked up.”

However, it appears that Bobby was undeterred by being set straight by the host of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, instead “doubling down” by sharing the theory that the the sun and moon are closer than we have been told, and are the same size and may work as a cathode and diode. He also made reference to Vedic mythological figures Rahu and Ketu, which some Flat Earthers also use to explain solar eclipses. Wild, right?

You can see the tweet storm below, but be warned: It may shake your belief in everything you’ve ever been taught. Or not. B.O.B. is after all, a rapper — not a scientist.

it's so amazingly beautiful how the moon can pass in front of the sun multiple times in one day 😱😱 #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

It's so amazingly beautiful how the moon isn't visible before and after a total solar eclipse #SolarEclipse17 😱😱 #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

so when the moon finally scoots over, will i be able to see it ??? #SolarEclipse2017 #FknScienceBro #LookingForTheMoon — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

have u seen the moon ? 🤔 https://t.co/4BriO8Dago — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

bro… this is a solar eclipse … not a lunar eclipse … have u seen the moon tho ? #lookingforthemoon #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/EcU8ApJ3JA — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

according to a textbook yes, but the moon actually generates its own light https://t.co/PyUO2SHdmf — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

Rahu and Ketu… what they didn't teach you in school https://t.co/nmdF6fgbLz — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

a spherical object doesn't reflect/refract light evenly across its surface https://t.co/q8wYLhapqF — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

phase or no phase the same rules apply https://t.co/BsD2CMkaBE — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

😂 that same blue dot appeared on everyone's pics… it's not the moon https://t.co/jczkWGcee9 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

spoken like a true text book https://t.co/8kM68DX3FJ — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

i spill alphabet soup onto the floor and write whatever words form https://t.co/cnIAKI9fP1 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

you forgot about Slender Man 😂 https://t.co/JU4NDzWsN4 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

It's not me , it's your cognitive dissonance… first stage of grief is usually anger https://t.co/WvZV68h98j — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017