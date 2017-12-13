Boogie Stays True To His Roots On His First Shady Records Single, ‘Violence’ Featuring Masego

12.13.17

Recent Shady Records signee Boogie has released his first single under his new deal, and for anyone worried that he’d have to switch up his heartfelt, sincere style to fit in with the new regime, “Violence” will come as a welcome relief.

The Compton/Long Beach native links up with Virginia “trap house” singer-rapper-producer Masego to create a jazzy, introspective reflection on Boogie’s favorite topics: Women, relationships, and good sex. He worries about the fidelity of a partner, his place in her world, and whether or not their relationship will last.

Meanwhile, Masego handles the chorus duty, which finds him slowing down a bit from his own usual jumpy, upbeat, house-influenced singing.

Boogie announced his signing with Shady Records in October, appearing alongside his new labelmates from Griselda Records for an internet-exclusive set of freestyles for the BET Hip-Hop Awards. When we last saw the emotional, yet gang-affiliated rapper, he was working on new music for his Shady debut, which doesn’t yet have a release date.

And while Boogie’s moody introspection may not be for everyone, he proved he can still get busy with the best of them when he took on the “Five Fingers Of Death” challenge for Sway’s Universe on Shade 45.

