Compton Rapper Boogie Signed To Eminem’s Shady Records And Celebrated With A Killer BET Cypher Verse

10.11.17 1 hour ago

Up-and-coming Compton rapper Boogie has officially been signed to Shady Records after it was announced last year that he was on Interscope, and celebrated by adding him to the web-exclusive Shady Records Hip-Hop Awards Cypher video, which you can watch above. The “Won’t Be The Same” rapper has quietly toiled away dropping underground gems, and it’s clearly paying off as he joins a roster including rap legend Eminem (who is currently blowing up the internet with his wack-but-necessary BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle), battle-rap stalwarts Slaughterhouse, country-rap ambassador Yelawolf, and grimy, backpack stalwarts Westside Gunn and Conway.

Uproxx already tabbed the Westside Compton native as a future great thanks to his honest introspection into masculine stereotypes via a sinewy, forceful flow that hasn’t really been heard in hip-hop before. But the Shady Records co-sign is just the sort of look to get the mainstream to sit up and pay attention. His previous tape, Thirst 48 Part II, was one of the highlight releases of 2016, with singles like “Sunroof” taking a hard look at love in the social media era, while his 2015 album The Reach depicted the often brutal realities of growing up gang affiliated in the streets of Compton and Long Beach, much like fellow Comptonite Kendrick Lamar’s best works.

Boogie is currently in the lab working on a follow up to Thirst 48. Looks like it’s going to be a scorcher.

