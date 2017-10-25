Boogie Decries Gangbanging And Spits A Monstrous Freestyle On The Sway Show

Hip-Hop Editor
10.25.17

Compton’s own Boogie is on the come-up in a big way; he was recently signed to Shady Records — a signing that was celebrated by a fire verse of its own at the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher — and even got a shout-out from Rihanna in an Instagram post calling him her new fave. The “Won’t Be The Same” rapper now has access to all the resources afforded to longtime industry mainstays like Royce Da 5’9 and 50 Cent, and says he intends to use them to the fullest effect in a new interview with the hosts of Shade 45’s Sway’s Universe radio show.

He also reciprocates the love shown to him by Rihanna by joking that she’ll be his primary muse on his as-yet-untitled, upcoming album, shares the story of how his long-lost brother found him online after the Shady Records freestyle, and relates the downsides of growing up in a gang, all before blacking out in a major way for a wordplay-filled verse that proves he’s earned every good look that’s come his way multiple times over with his skill and lyrical dexterity. He even boasts that he screenshot the Rihanna post just to flex on his baby mama, although he maintains they have a good relationship. And just when it looks like he’s done, he insists the hosts bring back the beat for another frenzied verse.

Around The Web

TAGSBoogie

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP