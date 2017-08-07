Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Pops💯💯💯💯see u tomorrow 💯💯💯got a 💰bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some head 💯u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz generated a social media frenzy with an ill-advised Instagram post celebrating his son’s birthday with a not-so-appropriate gift offering for the teen’s 14th.

“Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart,” reads the caption on the photo of the rapper and his son. “Pops💯💯💯💯see u tomorrow 💯💯💯got a 💰bag for you n a bad b*tch to give u some head 💯u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st.”

That’s… well, that’s just not okay and the Internet reacted accordingly.

Boosie describing how he will teach his son to not express his emotions healthily and that he will gift him with sexual abuse for his bday pic.twitter.com/JggqPONPFP — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) August 7, 2017

Throw Boosie, his music & his problematic way of thinking all away…@BOOSIEOFFICIAL — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 7, 2017

He's teaching misogyny publicly. Wrong on many levels. Keep it off IG and keep it private — T. Williams (@TeMeka_DukeU) August 7, 2017

Are you surprised that someone that styles himself Boosie Badazz has wildly inappropriate thoughts on parenting? — Genghis Khandra (@LadyBugAssassin) August 7, 2017

While the rapper previously used social media to hilariously lash out at Jay-Z over his 4:44 “money phone” line on “The Story Of OJ,” this one might fall under “please delete this post” instead. While other Instagram-focused moments of the rapper’s life have been funny, even heartwarming — like this post of the rapper’s emotional outburst at his 34th birthday party — Boosie joins the long list of rappers who maybe should get their social posts vetted by a professional before hitting “send.”

Even if Boosie was joking, as he implies in a video posted by TMZ just a few minutes ago, it’s still morally and legally questionable for him to have publicly posted about getting a woman to engage in sexual relations with a 14 year-old. While his claim that Tootie does just fine on his own may or may not be true, it’s probably best for Boosie to let Tootie handle his own sex life, and stick to buying Playstations and high-priced jewelry.