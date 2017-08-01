Bosco’s ‘Cruel’ Is A Velvety, Psych Funk Slow Jam About An Impossible Relationship

08.01.17 2 hours ago

The newest song from Atlanta pop/funk/R&B singer BOSCO’s newest project B. is here, and it’s a velvety, psych funk pop jewel.

Previous jams from B. have accelerated the tempo, like the aptly-titled “Adrenaline,” but “Cruel” takes it back down to her usual level, with airy synths, distorted vocals, and a groove made for after-party lounging (among other indoor sports). B., releasing August 11 on Fool’s Gold, has been shaping up nicely, with three singles released so far (the third is “Castles” featuring St. Beauty) that perfectly sum up the alt-R&B stylings of BOSCO, who describes B. as “a collection of songs about escapism, freedom, self-discovery, and relationships while transitioning into womanhood.”

“I created this body of work in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New Orleans from intimate moments in my bedroom, friends’ stories, unfinished conversations and feelings while traveling, Uber and plane rides with fleeting thoughts, and self-love/worth during solitude,” she says. “During this process, I learned a lot about myself, facing things no one really wants to see about themselves. I guess I’m telling my truths this time around.”

B. will feature collaborations with Niia, St. Beauty, and Anna Wise, and production by Sammy Bananas, and long-time Atlanta friends and collaborators, Haunted — who’ve produced for Washed Out and Toro y Moi — REO — producer for Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Lil Wayne — and NEVR.

You can see the track listing and artwork below:

Fool

1. “Adrenaline”
2. “Castles” ft.St. Beauty
3. “Luv U”
4. “We Cool” ft. Anna Wise
5. “Free”
6. “Flowers”
7. “Cruel”
8. “Cigarette Sex” (Featuring Niia)

Around The Web

TAGS/B/Bosco

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP