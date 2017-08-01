The newest song from Atlanta pop/funk/R&B singer BOSCO’s newest project B. is here, and it’s a velvety, psych funk pop jewel.

Previous jams from B. have accelerated the tempo, like the aptly-titled “Adrenaline,” but “Cruel” takes it back down to her usual level, with airy synths, distorted vocals, and a groove made for after-party lounging (among other indoor sports). B., releasing August 11 on Fool’s Gold, has been shaping up nicely, with three singles released so far (the third is “Castles” featuring St. Beauty) that perfectly sum up the alt-R&B stylings of BOSCO, who describes B. as “a collection of songs about escapism, freedom, self-discovery, and relationships while transitioning into womanhood.”

“I created this body of work in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New Orleans from intimate moments in my bedroom, friends’ stories, unfinished conversations and feelings while traveling, Uber and plane rides with fleeting thoughts, and self-love/worth during solitude,” she says. “During this process, I learned a lot about myself, facing things no one really wants to see about themselves. I guess I’m telling my truths this time around.”

B. will feature collaborations with Niia, St. Beauty, and Anna Wise, and production by Sammy Bananas, and long-time Atlanta friends and collaborators, Haunted — who’ve produced for Washed Out and Toro y Moi — REO — producer for Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Lil Wayne — and NEVR.

You can see the track listing and artwork below:

Fool

1. “Adrenaline”

2. “Castles” ft.St. Beauty

3. “Luv U”

4. “We Cool” ft. Anna Wise

5. “Free”

6. “Flowers”

7. “Cruel”

8. “Cigarette Sex” (Featuring Niia)