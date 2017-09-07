Bosco Speaks Her Truth In This Documentary About Her Inspirations To Encourage Others To Do The Same

09.07.17 1 hour ago

“At the end of the day, my gift is not for me, it’s for the people,” says Georgian R&B singer BOSCO of her latest project, B., and of her motivation and desire to share more of herself through her music and push the boundaries of R&B, funk, blues, and soul. In a revelatory new documentary released today courtesy of her label, Fool’s Gold, Bosco shares her inspirations and personal insights into her growth as both a person and an artist through her relocation from her native Savannah, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California.

With songs like “Cruel” and “Adrenaline,” Bosco sought to speak openly about being a black artist and all of the struggles that come with forging her own path through life and carving her own creative legacy out of the melange of sounds that form the foundation of her singular musical style. She also hoped to empower and inspire other women of color to fight through the various struggles of life while staying true to themselves.

“To be honest with you, it was kind of scary,” she confesses, but that, “everyone can relate to (B.)” She says that she was able to overcome insecurities through being sincere with her music and herself, and that informs and allows her to express her femininity on the project. “Inspiration can come at any moment, but you have to allow yourself to be open and vulnerable when it comes.” Bosco wants to be confident for more than herself, but to set an example for anyone watching to become their fullest self. Check out the mini-documentary above, and listen to B. below.

