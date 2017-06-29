Instagram

100,000 people per day are expected to pack into Grant Park in August for this year’s Lollapalooza. As veterans of the star-packed megafest know, Lolla is a four-day grind where the two main stages are set literally a mile apart. The trek is worth it of course to catch the likes of Arcade Fire, Lorde, Lil Yachty, and hometown hero Chance The Rapper live and in person, but the massive amounts of walking involved will almost certainly leave you very thirsty. I cannot stress enough how important it is to drink water, but you should also want to have a good time too and that might mean an adult beverage or two.

When you reach for a cold Bud Light this year from one of the many concession stands, you might notice something different about that familiar blue bottle. Wrapped around the 16-ounces of aluminum is a vibrant tapestry that pays homage to the Windy City. Each major sports team, the Bulls, Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks are well represented. So is the mighty Chicago hot dog — best in the world — as well as some of the more iconic building in the city’s skyline. For this creative design, you can thank one if Chicago’s brightest young artists, Brandon Breaux.

You might not recognize his name, but, if you’re a hip-hop head anyway, you almost certainly have seen his work. Breaux was the visionary who put together all three of Chance The Rapper’s mixtape covers, beginning with 10 Day, Acid Rap, right up to his latest Grammy-Award winning effort Coloring Book. Talking to him on a gorgeous Chicago afternoon at a party celebrating his work, Breaux opened up about his artist background, his work with Chance and where he hopes to take his skills next.