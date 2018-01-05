Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At the moment, the early 90s soaked visuals of Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix)” promo sits at the top spot on YouTube’s Trending chart. And why wouldn’t it? The video pays homage to the groundbreaking Fox comedy offering In Living Color, Bruno and Cardi do lovely work in the clip and the remix is a welcome update on the original 24K Magic cut. The cherry on top arrived the day after the video’s premiere when In Living Color vet/perpetually underrated comedy figure David Alan Grier gave his seal of approval of the promo.

Grier confirmed he caught the video and liked what he saw in a bit of Twitter back-n-forth with Bossip.

Helllllllll yeah I saw it like 10 times already LOVE IT! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 4, 2018

Chatting with The Fader about the “Finesse (Remix)” video, the mighty DAG stressed he isn’t just being polite when he says he appreciates the tribute.

“Bruno is incredible and Cardi is like the hottest thing in the world right now,” he explained. “It’s amazing when a tribute is done right and you can just enjoy it, you don’t have to pretend to like it or anything [laughs].”

Among the elements getting a hearty thumbs up from the comedian is the attention to detail evident in the video.

“They did the set up we had to the T,” said Grier who plans to use the track as intro music while on tour. “I got a little flashbacks/PTSD watching that. They had the DJ booth set up like the top exactly how we set it up.”

Bruno Mars christened his latest video as a dedication to “one of my favorite T.V. shows of all time” on Twitter and with over 7 million views to its name at the time of this posting, In Living Color die-hard credentials are more academic than mandatory for those pressing play.

Here’s hoping more ’90s Fox offerings get expertly crafted homages in 2018. Maybe Miguel could do a Ben Stiller Show themed clip in April, SZA could drop a House of Buggin’ video in July and next holiday season Justin Timberlake could reimagine Herman’s Head. It’ll never happen, but it’s nice to dream.

