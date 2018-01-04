Bruno Mars Adds Cardi To The Boisterous, Retro-Infused ‘Finesse’ Remix

Twitter

Cardi B couldn’t be stopped in 2017 and it looks like that isn’t changing in the new year. While she ended the year strong with collaborations with G-Eazy and Migos and Nicki Minaj still charting high on the Billboard Hot 100, her next trip seems destined to top both. Cardi gives “Finesse,” one of the many, many standouts on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic from last year (seriously, that whole album was just great), the official Bardi Gang treatment, breathing new life into the newjack swing-influenced dance-R&B jam.

Bruno Mars has made his bones bringing back the soulful tunes he grew up with, drawing comparisons to a young Prince and imparting his uniquely fresh hitmaking touch to retro-flavored bops that kept him a fixture on radio and TV all through 2017.

Meanwhile, Cardi dominated those platforms with her own raw, refreshing persona that refused to let up or indulge in fakeness of any sort. It was probably only a matter of time before the two fan favorites linked up, but the “Finesse” remix comes out of nowhere and lands like a bomb. It sets the tone for a 2018 that might see Cardi become the number one name in hip-hop by the time the year’s out and set up Bruno for yet another run of successful, unstoppable hits.