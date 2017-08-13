Bruno Mars dropped a pleasant surprise on fans at his show in Auburn Hills on Saturday. The “Uptown Funk” singer stopped the show and informed the audience that he and Live Nation, the group promoting his current tour, would be diverting proceeds from the concert to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint in order to help those affected by the Flint water crisis. The residents of the city have dealt with water contaminated with lead after the city shifted sources in 2014 and the issue gained wider recognition in 2016.
